How to know when it’s time to quit your job

BY Kathleen Davis4 minute read

Thinking of quitting your job? Whether you are miserable and dream of quitting your job in a dramatic TikTok-worthy fashion, or if you’re just feeling stagnant and uninspired, leaving your job is a huge decision.

So before you put in your two-weeks notice (yes, you should give two weeks notice), here’s advice on red flags to look out for, steps to take once you know it’s time, and how quitting can be a good career move. Signs that you should quit Sometimes it’s clear that you should quit, if you have a toxic boss or culture. Other times, you may just feel vaguely unhappy at work. If you’re trying to decide, these are the three biggest red flags that it’s time to look for a new job:



1. You don’t feel valued

As Fast Company contributor Christina Gnozzo says: “To feel valued, one must be heard, trusted, and treated with respect. Frantic emails off-hours, unnecessary follow-ups, micromanagement, unrealistic deadlines and expectations, and complete disregard of work/life balance are major red flags that can compound over time and lead employees to quit.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. You’re tired all the time

Gnozzo advises: “If your employer doesn’t encourage ‘off time’ and lacks respect for your personal life and boundaries, it could result in burnout. No one wants to find themselves in a situation where they are too tired to feel inspired, and too stuck to make a transition. Follow the physical signs your body tells you, and listen to them.” 3. If you’re not learning anything new.

A good job is meaningful in some way. For many people that meaning comes from learning and evolving and feeling challenged. If you’re feeling stagnant and there’s no room from growth at your company, it might be time to look for something new. Getting up the courage to quit It can be really stressful to get up the courage to quit, depending on your circumstances and work environment. Fast Company writer Stephanie Vozza interviewed Julia Keller, author of Quitting: A Life Strategy: The Myth of Perseverance—and How the New Science of Giving Up Can Set You Free.

Keller interviewed more than 150 people who had quit something, whether that was their job or belief system. In the book she gives some tips about coming to terms with quitting. She advises thinking of quitting as a chance to gain something new. Sometimes it can also help to explore the idea of quitting. One way is to pretend you’ve already made the decision and check in to see how you feel about it. Leaving a good impression Once you decide you want to quit, it’s important to do it in a way that doesn’t burn bridges and will leave a good impression. Even if you hate your job and hope to never see your boss or coworkers again, the world of work is small, especially if you plan to stay in the same industry.



So here’s how to quit on the best terms possible:

advertisement

Prepare what you want to say and set up a meeting with your direct manager first. Keep it short; there’s no need to give a long list of reasons and complaints. If you’ve made your decision and can’t be persuaded with a counteroffer, just let your manager know that you’ve accepted a new position, or you’ve decided to take some time off. Your next stop will likely be HR, followed by your direct coworkers, and depending on your role, maybe upper management.



You should also write a resignation letter; it might not be required by all companies, but it’s always good to have terms in writing and it’s often required by HR. Your resignation letter should spell out your last day, which, unless there are extenuating circumstances, should be at least two weeks later. Finally, in those last two weeks, it can be tempting to slack off, but doing so can undo all the hard work you’ve done in your job, as the last thing everyone will remember is those final two weeks. Not only should you continue to do good work, but you should spend time setting up a transition plan for whomever will take over your responsibilities. How to handle the exit interview One of the most awkward parts of quitting can be the exit interview, including navigating if you need to ask for one or if you should wait for someone else to set it up, figuring out who should be in it, and deciding what to say.