This music company is helping indie artists find listeners

With nearly 100,000 tracks being uploaded to services like Spotify and Apple Music every day, simply getting music to listeners’ ears—let alone making money from it—is a daunting task for indie artists.
Building on its efforts in 2022 to make it easier for artists to get their songs into short-form video apps like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, in June 2023, music distributor, publisher, and licenser TuneCore launched TuneCore Accelerator.
The program utilizes capabilities from across the company’s promotional teams, marketing programs, and products to help drive discovery of artists’ music—in exchange for a 20% commission on streaming revenue from platforms where the service is active. Tune Core Accelerator has automated the process of funneling songs onto various programs across streaming platforms.
TuneCore Accelerator also uses proprietary technology from TuneCore parent company Believe Group to identify which songs would be most strategic to promote, and where they should be promoted.
In addition, TuneCore Accelerator has four separate development plans for artists based on their existing listener base and growth targets—from strategies for artists with fewer than 1,000 streams who need to grow their audience to catalog optimization tools for those who have already taken off.
Since launch, more than 80,000 independent artists have enrolled in TuneCore Accelerator marketing programs, including 10,000 in the first quarter who grew streams by 143% year over year on average, the company says.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.