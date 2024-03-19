This music company is helping indie artists find listeners

With nearly 100,000 tracks being uploaded to services like Spotify and Apple Music every day, simply getting music to listeners’ ears—let alone making money from it—is a daunting task for indie artists.

Building on its efforts in 2022 to make it easier for artists to get their songs into short-form video apps like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, in June 2023, music distributor, publisher, and licenser TuneCore launched TuneCore Accelerator.

The program utilizes capabilities from across the company’s promotional teams, marketing programs, and products to help drive discovery of artists’ music—in exchange for a 20% commission on streaming revenue from platforms where the service is active. Tune Core Accelerator has automated the process of funneling songs onto various programs across streaming platforms.

TuneCore Accelerator also uses proprietary technology from TuneCore parent company Believe Group to identify which songs would be most strategic to promote, and where they should be promoted.