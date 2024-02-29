Bye, beige. Ikea’s new collection is all about unexpected color combos

Ikea fans bored by black and white Billy bookcases and Malm beds, take heart. The retailer is adding some unusual color combinations in a new collaboration.

[Photo: Ikea]

Partnering with Raw Color, a Dutch design studio, Ikea announced a limited-edition Tesammans collection coming in April. The collection’s pillows, blankets, and a rolling cart combine colors pink and orange with a muted brown, yellow, and purple. The result is color combos that are playful and fun and not loud.

[Photo: Ikea]

“Colors are never alone, they need company. It’s much like a recipe where finding the right balance is key for an object to truly sparkle,” Raw Color cofounder Christoph Brach said in a statement announcing the collection.

[Photo: Ikea]

Maria O’Brian, creative leader at Ikea of Sweden, says Raw Color’s approach to color “inspired and challenged” Ikea’s own and called the collection “a collaboration that enables people to add unique design pieces and create colorful spaces to reflect their personality.”