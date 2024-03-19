How sound design pioneer Holoplot makes you feel like the only concertgoer in the room

When Sphere opened in Las Vegas in September, it brought audio company Holoplot’ s Sphere Immersive Sound to the 20,000-seat arena, beginning with a 40-show residency by the band U2 that ran through March.

It was an event that introduced Holoplot’s proprietary 3D audio-beam-forming and wave-field synthesis technology—which provides headphone-quality, personalized audio to every seat—to a literally and metaphorically massive stage.

That was just one of the several projects in the past year that have showcased the Berlin-based company’s impressive ability to manipulate sound to improve the experience of listening to music.

In Marbella, Spain, in October, Holoplot marked the first nonpermanent installation of its X1 Matrix array system, powering the sound of the three-month-long Starlite Occident Festival, which is held in a decommissioned quarry.