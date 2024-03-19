This music platform is helping Barry’s X and Hydrow users work out for longer—and recording its own wellness sounds, too

That’s something Feed.fm—which helps fitness apps, digital health providers, and others integrate licensed music, including hit songs and instrumentals into their platforms’ offerings—knows well.

Feed.fm’s unified music system brings together precleared music catalogs, a music content management system, and recommendation services. For its digital fitness clients, such as Barry’s X and Hydrow, Feed.fm has helped get users to work out for longer by integrating music, including custom radio stations and background music, into their apps.

To bring even more value to its clients, in 2023, Feed.fm launched Feed Originals, a library of functional music made in-house that can be used for specific workout types, as well as wellness purposes like sleep or meditation. Feed Originals also allows Feed.fm’s clients to commission specific functional music. At-home physiotherapy provider Akina Health, for example, wanted a certain type of water sounds, so Feed.fm dispatched an artist to Switzerland to record Swiss mountain streams.