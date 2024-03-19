Paris-based music streamer Deezer is growing—and giving artists a fairer shake

First, it worked with Universal Music Group (UMG) to become the first streamer to implement an “artist-centric” payment model that more than half of the labels and music providers on Deezer artists have opted into.

Second, the company also spent 2023 inking novel partnerships with e-commerce and media companies to grow its base of paid subscribers, particularly in Latin America.

When Argentinian e-commerce site Mercado Libre, which operates in 18 countries, launched its Meli+ subscription (an analog to Amazon Prime or Walmart+ offering free shipping and streaming subscriptions as value-adds), Deezer was its official music streaming partner, with every Meli+ subscriber getting a year of Deezer premium.