Paris-based music streamer Deezer is growing—and giving artists a fairer shake

Paris-based music streamer Deezer has been leading two music industry trends this year.
First, it worked with Universal Music Group (UMG) to become the first streamer to implement an “artist-centric” payment model that more than half of the labels and music providers on Deezer artists have opted into.
Second, the company also spent 2023 inking novel partnerships with e-commerce and media companies to grow its base of paid subscribers, particularly in Latin America.
When Argentinian e-commerce site Mercado Libre, which operates in 18 countries, launched its Meli+ subscription (an analog to Amazon Prime or Walmart+ offering free shipping and streaming subscriptions as value-adds), Deezer was its official music streaming partner, with every Meli+ subscriber getting a year of Deezer premium.
That same month, Deezer joined forces with German-language film and TV streamer RTL to launch RTL+, a new subscription service that includes music streaming, powered by Deezer.
The revenue that Deezer generated from its partnerships grew 14.5% year over year in 2023, outpacing the modest 4.4% growth in its direct (i.e. subscription) business.
The partnerships also helped the company grow its subscriber base 11.5% to 10.5 million.
