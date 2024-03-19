How ‘Creem’ is coming to music lovers’ emotional rescue

Creem may not be not as widely known as Rolling Stone, but for the 20 years it was printed, between 1969 and 1989, it was one of the country’s foremost rock publications, helping establish writer Lester Bangs as a force in music journalism as he profiled stars of the day from the Rolling Stones and Elton John to Iggy Pop and Black Sabbath.

But Bangs’s 1976 departure and 1982 death, as well as and founder Barry Kramer’s death in 1981, led to the magazine’s slow demise.

After decades without the magazine, in the summer of 2022, Kramer’s son JJ decided to relaunch Creem as a quarterly publication—with a year’s subscription to print issues and its digital archive starting at $79.

In its first 18 months back in print, Creem managed to strike a balance between nostalgia—bringing on founding editor Jaan Uhelszki as editorial director and running catch-ups with figures like original Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley—while keeping its finger on the fast-beating pulse of the current music scene by publishing work from well-regarded music writers and musicians.