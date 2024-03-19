This AI-driven music company is betting that other artists will go where Grimes has gone before

Since Daouda Leonard cofounded CreateSafe in 2018, the music-tech company has been focused on building business tools for artists, through an AI-powered platform it created called Triniti, which offers tools for music creation, marketing, management, and distribution.

In April 2023, Leonard—who is also the manager for the musical artist Grimes—launched Elf.Tech, a fully synthetic version of Grimes’ voice that allows anyone to use the AI version of her vocals, with Grimes taking 50% of the proceeds. It is powered by Triniti’s AI voice API.

At a time when uncanny voice clones of artists such as Drake and the Weeknd make artists (and their labels) worry about their likenesses being stolen, Elf.Tech goes the other way, embracing the threat as a creative opportunity.

Over the course of the year, CreateSafe has built relationships with TuneCore (to distribute the songs made using Elf.Tech) and Slip.stream (to enable video creators to use some 200 of the 400-plus songs made using Elf.Tech in their videos and livestreams).