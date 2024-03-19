Fast company logo
Why Atlantic Records is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the music category.

The ‘Barbie’ music didn’t produce itself. How Atlantic Records produced the soundtrack of the year

BY David Salazar1 minute read

Though it wasn’t technically a musical, Barbie’s musical moments—from the big showpiece numbers performed by the film’s characters to the original background songs—helped turn the already buzz-worthy movie into a cultural phenomenon.

That was due in large part to the collaborative effort among numerous players: Mattel, Barbie studio Warner Bros., writer-director Greta Gerwig—and Atlantic Records. The soundtrack was produced by Atlantic Records West Coast president Kevin Weaver, EVP and cohead of pop artists and repertoire Brandon Davis, and producer Mark Ronson, who worked with top artists, songwriters, and others to generate songs that fit the film’s narrative and helped drive it.

Not only did the music help propel the movie to a $353 million opening weekend, but the soundtrack was streamed 93.8 million times in its first week—breaking a five-year digital record for soundtracks.

Physical music sales soared, too. The 33,000 vinyl copies that the soundtrack sold in its first seven days were the highest that Nielsen had ever recorded in a single week for a film soundtrack.

Seven songs from the soundtrack, including Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” were also released as singles, with “Dance the Night” sticking around on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 35 weeks (as of March 5), and peaking at No. 6.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

