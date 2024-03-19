The ‘Barbie’ music didn’t produce itself. How Atlantic Records produced the soundtrack of the year

Though it wasn’t technically a musical, Barbie’s musical moments—from the big showpiece numbers performed by the film’s characters to the original background songs—helped turn the already buzz-worthy movie into a cultural phenomenon.

That was due in large part to the collaborative effort among numerous players: Mattel, Barbie studio Warner Bros., writer-director Greta Gerwig—and Atlantic Records. The soundtrack was produced by Atlantic Records West Coast president Kevin Weaver, EVP and cohead of pop artists and repertoire Brandon Davis, and producer Mark Ronson, who worked with top artists, songwriters, and others to generate songs that fit the film’s narrative and helped drive it.

Not only did the music help propel the movie to a $353 million opening weekend, but the soundtrack was streamed 93.8 million times in its first week—breaking a five-year digital record for soundtracks.

Physical music sales soared, too. The 33,000 vinyl copies that the soundtrack sold in its first seven days were the highest that Nielsen had ever recorded in a single week for a film soundtrack.