The most innovative companies in music for 2024

It was a big year for music—from big-selling soundtracks to new approaches to paying artists, the most innovative companies in the music industry have tackled almost every aspect of the music world.

First there’s the music itself. Atlantic Records, the label behind the soundtrack to the blockbuster Barbie, took a next-level approach to enlisting A-list producers and embedding them with the film’s director to find moments ripe for musical improvement—which resulted in multiple charting hits.

Focused on helping artists find their audience, TuneCore unveiled automated tools that help artists get their music in front of more listeners. And Feed.fm helped its clients—from workout apps to physiotherapy providers—use its library of precleared music and its recommendation technology to improve the experience of its users.

The music industry has also been increasingly dealing with the question of AI’s role in its creation. It’s something that Universal Music Group (UMG) has been addressing—helping spearhead an organization meant to underscore human artistry and embrace ethical AI use, and exploring where musicians might be able to responsibly leverage AI tools. CreateSafe has been especially focused on finding a responsible way for generative AI vocals to be used in a way that protects artists—its Elf.Tech collaboration with Grimes lets artists use a synthetic Grimes voice in exchange for half the royalties.