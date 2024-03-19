This pharma company is helping protect vulnerable patient groups

French drug make Sanofi scored two significant U.S. approvals in 2023 for very different products addressing previously unmet needs of uniquely vulnerable populations.

In February 2023, Sanofi received FDA approval for Altuviiio, the first once-weekly treatment for hemophilia A to offer significant protection against bleeding. The standard for hemophilia treatment has been regular infusions of plasma-derived or synthetic “recombinant factor” drugs.

The rare blood disorder wasn’t the only condition Sanofi tackled in 2023. Alongside development partner AstraZeneca, the company received FDA approval in July for Beyfortus, an immunization indicated to treat respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers. Though many people experience this common respiratory virus as a routine cold, it can be serious in young infants and older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 80,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized with the virus each year and up to 300 die.

Beyfortus is the first single-dose monoclonal antibody immunization that can protect all infants and vulnerable toddlers against RSV, and it was unanimously recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee for routine use to protect infants against the disease.