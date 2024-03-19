Fast company logo
With an RSV vaccine and a new way to treat hemophilia A, Sanofi is one of 2024’s most innovative medicines and therapeutics companies.

This pharma company is helping protect vulnerable patient groups

BY Adam Bluestein1 minute read

French drug make Sanofi scored two significant U.S. approvals in 2023 for very different products addressing previously unmet needs of uniquely vulnerable populations.

In February 2023, Sanofi received FDA approval for Altuviiio, the first once-weekly treatment for hemophilia A to offer significant protection against bleeding. The standard for hemophilia treatment has been regular infusions of plasma-derived or synthetic “recombinant factor” drugs. 

The rare blood disorder wasn’t the only condition Sanofi tackled in 2023. Alongside development partner AstraZeneca, the company received FDA approval in July for Beyfortus, an immunization indicated to treat respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers. Though many people experience this common respiratory virus as a routine cold, it can be serious in young infants and older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 80,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized with the virus each year and up to 300 die.

Beyfortus is the first single-dose monoclonal antibody immunization that can protect all infants and vulnerable toddlers against RSV, and it was unanimously recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee for routine use to protect infants against the disease.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Adam Bluestein writes for Fast Company about people and companies at the forefront of innovation in business and technology, life sciences and medicine, food, and culture.

