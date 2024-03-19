Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Sage Therapeutics’s Zurzuvae is the first pill-based treatment for postpartum depression—and works faster than existing therapies.

This company is treating postpartum depression in 2 weeks with a daily pill

BY Adam Bluestein

Postpartum depression (PPD), which most commonly occurs within six weeks after childbirth, affects up to 20% of women. According to National Institute of Health research, fewer than 16% of women with PPD symptoms receive treatment, and the condition can last for months if left untreated, interfering with family bonding and mothers’ overall well-being.

In August 2023, Sage Therapeutics secured FDA approval for Zurzuvae (zuranolone), the first oral treatment for postpartum depression. The only previous treatment, Zulresso, also developed by Sage, requires a 60-hour intravenous infusion in a hospital and carries risks, including loss of consciousness.

Zurzuvae is a once-daily pill taken for 14 days. Unlike traditional antidepressants, which can take weeks to start alleviating symptoms, Zurzuvae is remarkably fast-acting: In clinical trials, new mothers diagnosed with postpartum depression showed significant improvements in symptoms within as little as three days from the start of treatment.

With a price tag of $13,400, Zurzuvae is expected to generate some $200 million in sales.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adam Bluestein writes for Fast Company about people and companies at the forefront of innovation in business and technology, life sciences and medicine, food, and culture. His work has also appeared in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, Men's Journal, and Proto More

Explore Topics