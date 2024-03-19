This company is treating postpartum depression in 2 weeks with a daily pill

Postpartum depression (PPD), which most commonly occurs within six weeks after childbirth, affects up to 20% of women. According to National Institute of Health research, fewer than 16% of women with PPD symptoms receive treatment, and the condition can last for months if left untreated, interfering with family bonding and mothers’ overall well-being.
In August 2023, Sage Therapeutics secured FDA approval for Zurzuvae (zuranolone), the first oral treatment for postpartum depression. The only previous treatment, Zulresso, also developed by Sage, requires a 60-hour intravenous infusion in a hospital and carries risks, including loss of consciousness.
Zurzuvae is a once-daily pill taken for 14 days. Unlike traditional antidepressants, which can take weeks to start alleviating symptoms, Zurzuvae is remarkably fast-acting: In clinical trials, new mothers diagnosed with postpartum depression showed significant improvements in symptoms within as little as three days from the start of treatment.
With a price tag of $13,400, Zurzuvae is expected to generate some $200 million in sales.
