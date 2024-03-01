‘I knew we were responsible.’ Why this CEO openly discusses menopause at work

BY Sarah Chavarria4 minute read

It struck unexpectedly in my mid-forties. Unpredictable migraines, gum sensitivity, shoulder pain akin to a heart attack, and of course, the famous hot flashes.

Menopause impacts more than one million women in the U.S. each year and nearly half of the global workforce. However, despite a growing societal focus on this pivotal life stage, it remains shrouded in stigma, leaving many women reluctant to share their experiences. When I discussed my symptoms with my primary care physician, I was disheartened. Instead of connecting these new symptoms to hormonal changes brought on by perimenopause, I felt like my concerns were dismissed as unimportant. Unfortunately, I learned my experience is far from unique. Following additional health consultations and screenings, I connected with many other women who shared familiar stories of receiving seemingly non-existent compassion and care for a range of perimenopause symptoms. This compelled me to share my experience with women everywhere to encourage positive change in the care we receive throughout the entire menopausal experience.

As CEO of Delta Dental, I knew we had a responsibility to contribute to the national conversation and raise public awareness around the often-unacknowledged link between menopause and oral health. As a leader, I felt compelled to make inclusive changes within our organization and to influence other leaders to do the same. My company’s Oral Health and Menopause Report, found that of the more than 1,000 women aged 50 and older who were surveyed, 84% were unaware of how hormonal changes during menopause impacted their mouths and oral health with symptoms such as dry mouth, receding gumlines, burning tongue, altered taste, and tooth sensitivity, pain, or even decay. I know I was part of this group when my menopause symptoms began. Encourage conversations, break down barriers The results from this survey made me wonder: What would the workplace look like if women felt they could openly share their menopause stories? How could I, as CEO, foster an environment that supports our female employees, who make up nearly 70% of our workforce?

As a mother of two strong women, I was inspired by my daughters’ openness to discussing their health. I began having conversations with other female leaders and colleagues of similar age at Delta Dental about the data we gathered and about my experience with menopause. Those conversations were personally liberating and validated the urgency of fostering a workplace culture that’s welcoming of honest dialogue around women’s healthcare, specifically menopause and other often-stigmatized conditions. Our report also opened an opportunity to speak honestly about menopause with all leaders at Delta Dental. I’ve sat at many conference room tables with employees who have never had a conversation about menopause with anyone, let alone with a colleague at the workplace. Suddenly, colleagues who’d never broached the topic were sharing personal stories, asking questions, and actively listening.

Transparent conversations help demystify menopause by building comfort, awareness, and advocacy where there otherwise would be none. By openly discussing my experience with menopause, our report’s narrative, and the challenges menopause imposes on working women has allowed me and my fellow leaders, male and female, to collaborate on ways Delta Dental can offer support to women going through this natural life stage. These discussions translate into support for working women, many of whom miss work because of their menopause symptoms. We’ve been working to improve our organizational resources and services for perimenopausal and menopausal women, an underserved and underrepresented part of the workforce. One of our focus areas is exploring benefit designs and offerings that support women to engage more with their providers during menopause, but this is just the beginning. As we reevaluate our benefits, service offerings, and resources to better support menopausal women, I encourage leaders at other organizations to do the same.