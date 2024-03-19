This company’s Alzheimer’s treatment is helping slow the disease’s progression in patients

For the estimated 6.7 million older Americans with Alzheimer’s disease—and their loved ones—reasons for hope are rare. Since 2003, 98% of clinical trials for Alzheimer’s treatments have failed. But the pursuit of a treatment that targets amyloid plaques in the brain—the misfolded proteins that play a role in the disease’s progression—made significant progress in 2023.

In July, Leqembi—an anti-amyloid plaque monoclonal antibody treatment developed by Tokyo-based drugmaker Eisai and commercialized with Biogen—earned full FDA approval (after getting accelerated approval in January). In a clinical trial of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage, symptomatic Alzheimer’s, the drug reduced amyloid plaques and slowed clinical cognitive and functional decline by 27% after 18 months of treatment compared to a placebo. It is the first therapy for Alzheimer’s disease clearly shown to slow cognitive decline.

An earlier drug, Biogen and Eisai’s Aduhelm, received a controversial FDA accelerated approval based on limited data in 2021 and had a relatively high risk of side effects. Leqembi has a better safety profile, but patients taking it must receive regular MRI scans to monitor for a potential side effect of imaging abnormalities that can manifest as brain swelling or bleeding. Leqembi’s $26,500 annual price tag is covered at 80% by Medicare.

