This company’s cancer drug can now fight a common form of leukemia

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices in Beijing and Basel, Switzerland, BeiGene is the maker of cancer drug Brukinsa, which was originally approved by the FDA as a second-line treatment for adults with mantle cell lymphoma in November 2019.

In 2023, Brukinsa was approved for a fourth indication: to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia, one of the most common forms of leukemia, which saw an estimated 18,740 new cases in the U.S.in 2023. In Phase 3 trials, the drug’s two-year, progression-free survival rate was 79.5%—an improvement over the 67.3% survival rate of AbbVie’s existing therapy Imbruvica, which also has more side effects than Brukinsa.

BeiGene’s treatment was particularly effective in people whose cancer had genetic mutations that typically signal a poorer prognosis. The list price for Brukinsa is around $15,000 for a supply of 120 capsules, about 10% less than Imbruvica. Brukinsa is covered by 98% of commercial insurance plans and 100% of Medicare Part D plans.

