Astellas’s Veozah is the first treatment focused on reducing the frequency and severity of hot flashes during menopause.

This company is behind the first drug to treat hot flashes during menopause

BY Adam Bluestein

In May 2023, the FDA approved Astellas’s Veozah (fezolinetant), the first drug specifically designed to reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes that occur as a woman’s estrogen levels fall during menopause.

In the U.S., about 60% to 80% of women experience these symptoms. Until now, the gold standard for treating menopause symptoms including hot flashes has been hormone replacement therapy with estrogen, but that is associated with serious long-term side effects, including an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and breast cancer. Veozah does not contain hormones; instead, it works by blocking a pathway in the brain that helps to regulate body temperature. It is taken as a pill once a day by mouth.

Astellas, a Tokyo-headquartered multinational, had revenue of about $5.4 billion in the first half of 2023.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Adam Bluestein writes for Fast Company about people and companies at the forefront of innovation in business and technology, life sciences and medicine, food, and culture. His work has also appeared in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, Men's Journal, and Proto More

