This company’s drug could help lower the price of treatments for autoimmune diseases

On October 31, 2023, the Thousand Oaks, California-based biopharmaceutical company Amgen secured U.S. FDA approval for Wezlana, the first interchangeable biosimilar for Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster Stelara, which treats plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Like generic drugs, biosimilars—nearly identical copies of drugs made from living cells—can offer cost savings when compared to the original drug. Stelara, introduced in 2009, has been J&J’s top-selling drug since 2019, with sales reaching $9.7 billion in 2022. Until 2023, the FDA had approved only four interchangeable biosimilars—this year it approved four more, including Wezlana, the only one “referencing” Stelara. About 3 million Americans are diagnosed with either Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis, and more than 7.5 million have psoriasis.

Wezlana can be substituted for Stelara without consulting a doctor, which will bring competition and expected lower pricing—the average list price of Stelara is over $25,000 for a single-dose vial—in 2025, when Amgen expects to launch the drug in the United States.

