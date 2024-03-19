This headset is giving eye exams a high-tech upgrade

At least 1 billion people have an eye condition that hasn’t been diagnosed or was preventable. Radius XR is on a mission to simplify the way we diagnose eye diseases.

The company created the Radius XR, a portable headset that looks like a pair of sunglasses and is registered as an FDA exempt device. The headset transforms the traditional eye exam, which is labor intensive for clinicians and requires patients to sit still in front of a machine for long periods of time. Radius XR exams can be performed with minimal staff guidance, while the portable headset means patients can even be tested in the waiting room.

The headset also provides an immersive education experience that can train patients on how to use medications and care for their eyes. In 2023, Radius XR expanded the scope of tests it can run, which now include pupil response, visual acuity, and contrast sensitivity. In May 2023, the company partnered with Glaukos, a glaucoma treatment company, to help market the device. In 2023, Radius XR’s revenue increased threefold.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.