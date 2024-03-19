This company is creating 3D maps for surgeons—and cutting time off procedures

A mistake during surgery means that doctors have to go back and do a second operation. This is bad news for patients: It increases health risks from anesthesia, causes more pain, and drives up costs.

To alleviate this issue, Proprio, a Seattle-based medical-tech company, created Paradigm, an advanced surgical navigation system meant to help improve accuracy and decrease radiation exposure. Paradigm uses AI, computer vision, and light-field imaging technology to create a high-resolution 3D view of the surgical field.

Paradigm has the potential to shave an average of 30 minutes off procedures by eliminating the need for tools like x-rays during surgeries. In April 2023, Paradigm received FDA clearance, which helped it secure $43 million in Series B funding in July.

In 2023, Paradigm was used in its first successful human surgery, a spine procedure at the University of Washington’s Harborview Medical Center. In 2025, the company plans to launch commercial sales of Paradigm.