This company is creating 3D maps for surgeons—and cutting time off procedures

A mistake during surgery means that doctors have to go back and do a second operation. This is bad news for patients: It increases health risks from anesthesia, causes more pain, and drives up costs.
To alleviate this issue, Proprio, a Seattle-based medical-tech company, created Paradigm, an advanced surgical navigation system meant to help improve accuracy and decrease radiation exposure. Paradigm uses AI, computer vision, and light-field imaging technology to create a high-resolution 3D view of the surgical field.
Paradigm has the potential to shave an average of 30 minutes off procedures by eliminating the need for tools like x-rays during surgeries. In April 2023, Paradigm received FDA clearance, which helped it secure $43 million in Series B funding in July.
In 2023, Paradigm was used in its first successful human surgery, a spine procedure at the University of Washington’s Harborview Medical Center. In 2025, the company plans to launch commercial sales of Paradigm.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.