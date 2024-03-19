This company’s smart mat can help save diabetic patients from foot amputations

Every year there are 154,000 diabetic foot amputations, and up to 80% of the people who go through them are expected to die within five years of the surgery. Worse, this number has grown over the past decade.

In hopes of reducing these amputations, Podimetrics created the SmartMat, which is prescribed by physicians. Patients step on it for approximately 20 seconds every day, and it can detect potential diabetic foot complications like ulcers up to five weeks before symptoms manifest, allowing for early intervention.

In 2023, Podimetrics forged new partnerships with the Veterans Health Administration and Kaiser Permanente, as well as Superior Health Plan, expanding its user base.

The company saw a 150% increase in patient adoption and a 138% increase in revenue.