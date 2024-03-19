Fast company logo
Podimetrics, which has found a way to forecast complications that could lead to diabetic foot amputations, is one of 2024’s most innovative medical device companies.

This company’s smart mat can help save diabetic patients from foot amputations

BY Shalene Gupta

Every year there are 154,000 diabetic foot amputations, and up to 80% of the people who go through them are expected to die within five years of the surgery. Worse, this number has grown over the past decade.

In hopes of reducing these amputations, Podimetrics created the SmartMat, which is prescribed by physicians. Patients step on it for approximately 20 seconds every day, and it can detect potential diabetic foot complications like ulcers up to five weeks before symptoms manifest, allowing for early intervention.

In 2023, Podimetrics forged new partnerships with the Veterans Health Administration and Kaiser Permanente, as well as Superior Health Plan, expanding its user base.

The company saw a 150% increase in patient adoption and a 138% increase in revenue.

advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

