Here’s what could happen to fertility benefits in the wake of Alabama’s IVF ruling

In the days since the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos should be considered children, patients in the state who are undergoing fertility treatments have been left scrambling to navigate the fallout. The IVF process can be emotionally taxing under any circumstances—not to mention very expensive—but patients in Alabama have found their treatment plans completely derailed by the ruling, as fertility clinics have suspended services to evaluate legal liability. Some patients have attempted to move their frozen embryos and continue their fertility care in another state, only to find that storage companies are pausing shipments out of Alabama.

“There were, of course, patients [who were] mid-cycle and patients about to go through an embryo transfer,” says Kate Ryder, the founder and CEO of Maven Clinic, a virtual healthcare provider and benefits platform. “It’s devastating because they’ve already been on such a hard journey, and an embryo transfer is the final step.” Fertility benefits companies like Maven—which works with 700 employers and health plans globally—are doing their best to meet the moment, offering mental health support and connecting patients to clinics in Alabama that are still conducting embryo transfers and those outside the state that can take over their care. Other major players in the fertility benefits space, like Carrot, Progyny, and WIN, are also drawing on their networks of providers to assist patients in need. “We’ve been prepared,” says Janet Choi, a reproductive endocrinologist and the chief medical officer of Progyny. “We’ve been encouraging all of our members who are living in Alabama who’ve been impacted to reach out to our team, and [we’re] also advising our employers to work with their HR leaders and ERGs to make sure employees are well-aware of the resources they have.”

The Alabama ruling comes as fertility benefits have become increasingly common and sought-after in the workplace, with employees even seeking out jobs at companies that help foot the cost of fertility treatments. In a recent report put out by Maven, nearly half of the employers surveyed said they intended to expand their family health benefits in the near future, with over 70% of them noting that those benefits were important for talent recruitment and retention. Unlike the issue of abortion access, which most companies didn’t explicitly weigh in on until the end of Roe v. Wade, fertility coverage is a corporate benefit that many tout as a perk. While benefits platforms are obviously concerned about the implications of the ruling—both in Alabama and in other states that might be emboldened to follow suit—they don’t see any signs that employers will pull back on their benefits offerings. “If anything, the trend is the opposite,” Ryder says. “If IVF is part of essential care, how do you protect it?” Dr. Roger Shedlin, the president and CEO of WIN, adds that in his experience, employers typically only adjust fertility benefits with the intent of expanding coverage. “I cannot think of a time where an employer has ever reduced [this] benefit,” he says. Still, there are potential downstream effects for people seeking fertility treatments, which could influence the scope of the benefits that employers provide. Choi points out that if the ruling in Alabama holds, physicians might feel obligated to recommend more conservative fertility treatments like IUI (intrauterine insemination), in order to avoid potential legal repercussions. This approach could not only drive up costs but also waste valuable time for patients. “If they eventually get to the point of IVF, seeking care out of state, my concern is the time that they spent on this more conservative therapy might further undercut their ability to actually form their family,” Choi says. Even if patients are able to access IVF care in Alabama sometime soon, their providers may opt out of genetic screening on embryos or even choose to transfer multiple embryos—effectively “turning back the clock” and reverting to more dated IVF practices, according to Choi.

