Surgery patients often get unnecessary blood transfusions. This company’s test helps prevent that

Several critical surgeries that can require blood transfusions rely on lab-run blood tests that can take too long to be useful for surgeons and provide limited information.

As a result, surgeons often end up overtransfusing or transfusing the wrong substances. More than 55% of patients receive unnecessary blood transfusions, which can increase the length of hospital stays, cause unintentional harm, and drive up costs. HemoSonics, a medical device company that’s a subsidiary of the French pharmaceutical company Stago Group, created Quantra, which uses ultrasound technology to do blood tests on the fly.

Quantra can deliver results within 15 minutes in the operating room by using ultrasound technology to measure blood clot stiffness. Hemosonics is growing rapidly: In 2023, the company, which had revenue growth of over 50%, received FDA clearance for its Quantra HemoStasis System with QStat cartridges, which expands Quantra’s use cases to include liver transplants and trauma.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.