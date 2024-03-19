Fast company logo
Cumulus Neuroscience, one of 2024’s most innovative medical device companies, can use an EEG headset and tablet to test brain function.

Meet the company making it easier to diagnose brain disorders

BY Shalene Gupta

Understanding the biological mechanisms underlying brain disorders is challenging. It can be difficult to get patients with brain disorders to test in person, and even if that hurdle is cleared, existing tools don’t always provide a complete assessment.

Cumulus Neuroscience, founded in 2020, created the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform to solve this problem. The platform uses an EEG headset and tablet to assess the brain’s functionality for several different domains, including cognition, mood, and language. The headset allows clinicians and researchers to collect data easily at the clinic or while patients are at home—a particular boon for such disorders as Alzheimer’s, where clinical testing can be difficult.

In 2023, the headset received FDA 510(k) clearance and was quickly adopted by nine studies—from observational research with universities to clinical trials sponsored by biopharma companies.

