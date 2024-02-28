Beyond Meat stock price skyrockets after it announces a major cost-cutting plan

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) experienced a significant surge in its stock value during after-hours trading on Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday following the company’s stated commitment to cost reduction and a shift toward a “leaner operating structure,” as outlined in its Q4 financial report.

The plant-based meat producer, grappling with declining product demand and escalating costs, particularly in its collaborations with McDonald’s and Yum! Brands (owner of KFC), unveiled a strategic plan on Tuesday. Shares initially jumped nearly 74%. As of late morning on Wednesday, they were trading up almost 50%. The increase in value can be primarily attributed to Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue surpassing the consensus estimate on Wall Street and its CEO, Ethan Brown, expressing the company’s intention to drastically cut costs in 2024. “Our roadmap for 2024 involves implementing measures to substantially decrease operating expenses and cash utilization,” Brown stated.

These elements don’t always make a stock jump by such a huge percentage, but for companies like Beyond Meat that many people are betting against, the impact can be greater. By January 31, around 36% of the company’s shares were being bet against, Motley Fool reported. Short interest stocks often attract attention because if positive news or unexpected developments cause the stock price to rise, short sellers may need to buy shares to cover their positions, leading to a “short squeeze” and driving the stock price even higher. The company foresees the gross margin for 2024 to fall within the mid to high teens range. This contrasts with the negative 24.1% gross margin recorded in 2023. The improvement is attributed to cost-cutting initiatives, such as discontinuing the Beyond Meat jerky product line.