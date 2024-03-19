This ultrasound maker is bringing depth and clarity to handheld imaging

In ultrasounds, the farther a scanner can see into the body, the more confident doctors can be in their diagnosis. With this in mind, ultrasound maker Clarius debuted its latest wireless handheld scanner—the Clarius PAL HD3—in October 2023.

The size of an iPhone, the scanner allows clinicians to see up to 40 cm deep into someone’s body, bringing whole-body ultrasound capabilities to any exam room. This reduces the hassle of transporting equipment and provides cost savings of up to 85% over traditional devices. Clarius has also worked to make reading ultrasounds easier, gaining FDA clearance in February 2023 for a new feature that uses AI to identify and measure tendons in the foot, ankle, and knee. In May, it released voice controls for its scanners, allowing clinicians to operate them hands-free.

The company has sold 23,000 scanners as of 2023.

