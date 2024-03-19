This company wants to take the hassle out of getting and maintaining hearing aids

Direct-to-consumer hearing-aid provider Audicus is focused on making it more affordable for people to improve their hearing, since it can cost up to $5,000 a year for prescription hearing aids.

In August, the New York-based company introduced Audicus Premier, which offers hearing aids and service starting at $99 per month after a $249 startup fee. The no-contract service includes insurance that covers lost or stolen devices, free cleanings and repairs, and complimentary virtual support from audiologists. Customers can also buy out their hearing aids at any point.

Alongside Audicus Premier, the company launched its Series 2 hearing aids—which reduce background noise and allow users to switch between two Bluetooth devices—and made them available through the subscription service. More than 90,000 people have taken Audicus’s online hearing test.

