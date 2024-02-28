BY Emily Price2 minute read

News spread on Tuesday that Wendy’s was planning to test “surge pricing” for its menu, a sort of Uber-like pricing strategy where you might pay more for a burger during times when there’s a higher demand.

As it turns out, the fast food chain says that’s not exactly the case. The news was based on a comment made by CEO Kirk Tanner on an earnings call earlier this month. “Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing a variety of enhanced features on these digital menu boards like dynamic pricing, different offerings in certain parts of the day, AI-enabled menu changes, and suggestive selling based on factors such as weather,” he said. On Tuesday, news outlets including Fast Company ran with the idea that “dynamic pricing” could mean higher prices during peak hours. However, Wendy’s now says the plan has been widely misinterpreted by the media.

“Our CEO did not say ‘surge pricing’ as that term is being used by many media outlets,” a spokesperson tells Fast Company. “The term ‘surge’ implies increase and that’s not the case. We said our digital menu boards would give us more flexibility to change the display of featured items. This was misconstrued in some media reports as an intent to raise prices when demand is highest at our restaurants. We have no plans to do that and would not raise prices when our customers are visiting us most.” According to the spokesperson, the goal of the boards would be more to change the company’s in-store marketing during the day. If pricing changes were offered, they would be discounts during the least busy times of the day rather than price increases during busy times. “Digital menu boards could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day,” the spokesperson said.