Alexa von Tobel and Penny Pritzker’s Inspired Capital closes its 3rd fund in 5 years

Inspired Capital is now able to help even more entrepreneurs realize their dreams of making the world a better place. The generalist venture firm just closed its third fund, Inspired Capital Fund III, worth $330 million, which brings the firm’s assets under management to $900 million in just five years.

The money will be distributed to companies at the pre-seed to Series A level in the form of lead checks ranging from $1 million to $15 million. The diverse sectors of companies that will receive the funding share a common goal of moving the world forward through innovation. Investment themes include “digitization of the industrial economy; financial equilibrium in a volatile society; and AI must unlock, not inhibit, human potential.”

Alexa von Tobel and Penny Pritzker founded Inspired Capital in 2019 with a mission to back courageous founders. They knew firsthand how difficult it was to make something out of nothing and wanted to give back.

Their portfolio of companies proves they have achieved just that. One example is Teamshares, an employee-ownership platform for small businesses that helps owners sell their company to their workforce. Another example is Propel, which developed software to help low-income Americans create a safety net.