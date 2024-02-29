It’s time to talk about our declining population and its impact on the workforce

With fewer Gen Zers entering the workforce than needed to replace retiring boomers, the U.S. will soon bear witness to a more shallow labor market than ever before. Further complicating the issue are the skills and experience Baby Boomers are taking with them when they leave the workforce. Even if there were enough younger candidates to replace retiring boomers, losing decades of expertise threatens productivity, innovation, and the ability to maintain institutional knowledge.
While many leaders are hoping that time and changing market conditions will bring relief to hiring woes, the outlook is less than ideal. Despite ongoing inflation and economic uncertainty—two factors that historically turn labor markets in employers’ favor—77% of businesses struggled to fill open positions last year. The general sentiment is that it’s only a matter of time before the market turns. But in reality, the fact that it hasn’t already suggests our challenge lies deeper than expected.
The volatile labor market is only one part of the equation. Solving the talent supply chain crisis is a much more complicated math problem involving multiple variables an organization must consider, including declining birth rates, aging demographics and retiring Baby Boomers.
America’s population is amidst its steepest descent in modern history. Not only is the birth rate dropping, with the U.S. population growing at the slowest rate since the nation’s founding, but American citizenship is also expected to enter a decline by 2100 (after peaking in 2080). While the general public doesn’t typically see a declining population as a cause for alarm, the situation is more dire than many realize. Dropping populations may mean fewer mouths to feed, but they also mean fewer people to support our ways of life.
As the U.S. population shrinks, the existing talent crisis and widening skills gap will only become more of a challenge. The gap between labor and need is already large, and it’s increasing rapidly. It’s estimated that by 2030, more than 85 million jobs could go unfilled because there aren’t enough skilled people to take them.
Now is the time for leaders to start talking about our population math problem and how we can address it. Fortunately, hope exists due to the emergence of artificial intelligence and AI-enabled technologies. The integrated adoption of these technologies within key organizational workflows and processes can offer simplified solutions to complex challenges driven by a declining population, providing crucial lines of support for businesses and employees as they navigate the tumultuous waters of a new workforce structure. With a series of additional labor market shocks likely on the horizon, it’s critical for organizations to remain prepared for volatility ahead.
Building a foundation for work’s future
Simply put, as our population diminishes, there will not be enough workers to go around. This demographic shift has far-reaching implications for economic growth and is expected to intensify skill scarcity and competition for qualified employees. As a result, organizations must rethink the way they operate and source quality talent.
To combat the negative effects of a declining population on our workforce, the talent pipeline needs a makeover. As business leaders work to recalibrate and restructure how work is managed, they must focus more on empowering growth and productivity. By leveraging AI and automation-powered technologies, organizations can better attract talent to help close the skills gap.
- Talent acquisition: Implementing AI solutions can help improve talent acquisition considering many employees are eager to utilize these tools. In fact, 68% of workers want employers to deploy more AI-based technology, specifically as it can help support their work. The more a company utilizes AI and automation tools, the more quality talent they’ll see trickle in. Additionally, AI supports talent acquisition by flagging biased language or requirements in job descriptions that might not be inclusive. It also utilizes matching technology that accurately and rapidly matches candidates to jobs that fit their experience.
- Worker experience and productivity: AI and automation tools are critical to boosting workforce productivity and preventing burnout. According to Microsoft, 70% of individuals would delegate as much work as possible to AI in order to reduce their workloads. It’s clear that having AI-enabled solutions is attractive to employees, especially when it’s utilized in a way that addresses worker concerns and improves working conditions.
- Retention and redeployment: AI and automation tools can help close the growing skills gap through targeted retention and redeployment. With AI, companies are able to better assess their current skills inventory and job descriptions to identify existing workers coming off assignment who have the qualifications needed to fill new roles. Certain AI tools can assess clients’ job catalogs and provide tailored recommendations for skill enhancement, ultimately enriching the talent pool.
Employers should also embrace a more comprehensive approach that extends beyond implementing AI. Adding to the math problem is the reality that the current workforce entering the job market is more diverse than ever, with no ethnic majority. Creating inclusive work environments and developing a better understanding of evolving workforce composition must be a priority. When employers look deeper into the individuals that make up the talent market and their company – from full-time employees to contingent workers — they can improve innovation and cultural vibrancy while also expanding the talent pool, boosting customer satisfaction and increasing overall competitiveness.
Developing a Resilient Workforce
The impending decline in the U.S. population poses a profound threat to the nation’s workforce with potential to further amplify our current talent shortage. However, the solution is clear: organizations must undergo a substantial talent pipeline makeover to navigate the challenges of a shrinking workforce. Crucially, investing in AI and automation emerges as a pivotal strategy for the future of work. Our talent pipeline hinges on adapting to evolving conditions and creating a resilient workforce.