Walmart may owe you money if you bought weighted groceries at one of its stores

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Walmart has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company charged people more than it should have when they brought select weighted goods and bagged citrus items in-store. Walmart will pay $45 million to settle the case, with some customers eligible to receive compensation of up to $500. Here’s what you need to know about the settlement.

What is the lawsuit about? The class action alleged that Walmart may have charged customers more than the lowest in-store advertised prices when they bought select weighted goods or bagged citrus items at checkout in a Walmart location from October 19, 2018, to January 19, 2024. Walmart denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to settle the case. A final hearing for approval is scheduled for June. What are “weighted goods”? Weighted goods are packed poultry, pork, seafood, and meats that have variable pricing based on their weights. Weighted goods are part of Walmart’s Department 93 products. What are “bagged citrus” items? Bagged citrus items include navel and organic oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit, according to the settlement website.

Who is eligible for a share of the settlement? If you purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus in person at a Walmart store from October 19, 2018, through and including January 19, 2024, you are eligible for part of the settlement. How much will I get? That depends on how many weighted goods and bagged citrus you bought and whether you still have the receipts for the items you bought in-store. If you do not have receipts, you can attest that you purchased eligible settlement items. If you attest to buying up to 50 items, you will get $10. If you attest buying 51 to 75 items, you will get $15. If you attest to buying 76 to 100 items, you will get $20. And if you attest to buying 101 or more items, you will get $25. What if I have my receipts? If you have your receipts for eligible items, you will receive “2% of the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased,” the settlement FAQs page says. The maximum payout you will be eligible for with receipts is $500.

How can I file a claim? The easiest way to file a claim is via the settlement website’s online claim form here. You can also mail a claim form, which is available here. When are claims due? Claims must be submitted or postmarked by June 5, 2024. Where can I find out more information? Full details of the settlement and who is eligible and the options available to claimants can be found on the settlement website here.