This year’s most innovative companies in North America

North America has long been at the forefront of innovation because of the progressive strides its people and companies have been making. As a global leader in transforming fresh startups into successful businesses, North America encompasses a multitude of companies that are setting the tone for advancement in their respective industries.

This year’s list features companies that are tackling current issues in technology, healthcare, sustainability, and human connectivity at international and local scales. At the top of the list, defense technology company Anduril, and not too far behind, Amazon, are both demonstrating that AI doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be an efficient and usable tool allowing people to learn new methods and effectively multitask. Even grill-making company Traeger is leveraging modern technologies to amplify product usability and expand opportunities for consumers.

Likewise, in the healthcare industry, venture capital company Flagship Pioneering and health tech company Masimo are creating more solutions for human health through the production of clinical programs and prevention systems. Outside of healthcare, other companies are focusing on bringing people together through their items and services. Zola’s online wedding registry has grown to support more than just couples as distillery Oak & Eden has grown to include more personalized touches and character in their whiskey.

Sustainability remains a comprehensive initiative that all companies look to strive toward. Wisconsin defense corporation Oshkosh has invested in clearing the air by building zero-emission vehicles to reduce CO2 pollution. Florida-based manufacturer Kind Designs has taken to the seas, protecting coastal communities through the installation of its 3D-printed living seawalls.