This cloud services leader is making AI a Bedrock offering

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud services provider that generated $23.1 billion in revenue and $7 billion in profit in the third quarter of 2023, introduced several generative-AI solutions last year. In April 2023, AWS launched Amazon Bedrock, a service that offers access to foundation models from such AI companies as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, and Meta—all while ensuring that even beginner-level users will be capable of learning and applying the tools. Early major customers included Sony and Ryanair. AWS is also championing AI technology through the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, a venture-backed by a $100 million investment. The center brings together strategists, data scientists, engineers, and architects to work with customers and design new generative-AI products.

In addition to offering customers these broadly applicable solutions, it has introduced products for specific sectors. In July, it debuted AWS HealthScribe, which automates clinical documentation to save precious time for physicians. 3M Health Information Systems signed on at launch to offer the service to its more than 300,000 clinicians. As Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in October, “Customers want to bring [AI] models to their data, not the other way around. And much of that data resides in AWS.”

With reporting by Leila Frankina

