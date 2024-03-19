This defense contractor is helping to secure American jobs

In 2023, Anduril advanced its mission to engineer, prototype, develop, and produce new capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies, despite an increasingly fraught geopolitical landscape. In May, the military contractor announced Lattice for Mission Autonomy, an AI-driven platform that lets one operator oversee and coordinate multiple autonomous assets at once. And in November, the company introduced Roadrunner, a ground-based air defense system to defend against drone attacks.

Two 2023 acquisitions—Mississippi-based solid rocket-motor maker Adranos and North Carolina-based autonomous aircraft developer Blue Force Technologies—helped Anduril prove that it can accelerate the development of new defense tech for which it can then win contracts. Its acquisition of Dive-LD’s autonomous underwater drone tech in early 2022 won a contract from the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium in March 2023 to inspect undersea power cables. The corporate additions also aided a second-order effect of the U.S. defense strategy by creating good jobs across the country.

The company won several new government contracts in 2023, including joint efforts with traditional defense contractors, such as Textron and GM Defense. It’s also part of a joint effort called Team Lynx that includes Textron, Raytheon, L3, and others to build the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle. According to reports, Anduril expected to end 2023 with $625 million in contract on an average annual basis. And still, the company, which was last valued by investors at $8.5 billion in December 2022, is not yet profitable.

With reporting from Leila Frankina