This biotech incubator has built 100+ companies by asking, What if . . . ?

The Flagship Pioneering mission, creating breakthrough life science and health companies, always starts by asking, What if . . . ? In 2023, such rumination—which had led to the creation of more than 100 companies that include Moderna, Indigo Agriculture, and Apriori Bio—produced more than 58 clinical programs within Flagship companies and 160-plus therapeutics in preclinical programs.

Flagship also launched three new companies in 2023, each inspired by a big question. Metaphore Biotechnologies asks how therapeutics can take inspiration from nature; Ampersand Biomedicines, a computation-powered platform, looks for how to target disease sites more effectively; and Empress Therapeutics seeks to discern how genetic code can help make small-molecule drugs. Several new treatments from Flagship companies also received FDA approval and reached the market, including an oral medication to prevent C. difficile (a type of colitis) and a virtually painless push-button blood-collection device.

In July, Flagship announced a new partnership with Pfizer, in which each company will invest $50 million upfront to create 10 new drug programs from the ground up. According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, this collaboration represents a new strategy for discovering treatments: “You can’t find partnerships of pharma and biotech companies in the early exploratory phases right now,” Bourla said in a July interview. “It’s only when a product has demonstrated significant chances of success that the two can join resources. What we are doing now, I don’t think anyone has done so far.” Flagship is currently funding its endeavors from a capital pool of $6.7 billion.

With reporting from Leila Frankina