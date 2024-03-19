This health tech company is working to stop opioid overdoses

Masimo , the $5 billion market-cap health tech company, achieved several notable breakthroughs in 2023. In April, it received FDA clearance for Opioid Halo, the first and only opioid overdose-and-prevention-alert system. Opioid overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, responsible for more than 80,000 of the approximately 105,000 drug-related deaths in 2022. Masimo’s device monitors the wearer’s risk of accidental overdose, providing alerts to the wearer, a caretaker, or emergency services if an issue arises.

In May, the company introduced the Stork, an extension of its line of pulse oximetry technology for babies. The soft silicone boot uses sensors to measure pulse rate, oxygen saturation, and skin temperature, helping parents get a clearer sense of their baby’s health. Finally, in November, Masimo earned FDA approval to sell its W1 smartwatch as a remote patient-monitoring device that, like the Stork, tracks oxygen saturation levels and pulse rates. The nod came after Masimo won a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission that the Apple Watch’s built-in pulse oximeter violated Masimo’s intellectual property rights. For the first nine months of 2023, Masimo garnered $1.5 billion in revenue, a 5.7% increase from a year earlier.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.