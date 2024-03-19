This industrial vehicle company is electrifying fire and garbage trucks

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corporation , which creates specialty trucks, military vehicles, and construction equipment, introduced two new electric vehicles in notoriously high-polluting industries in 2023. In February, it launched North America’s first zero-emission electric garbage truck, sporting a smart battery that can power it for a full day on a single charge. Each truck is expected to prevent the burning of 91,666 gallons of diesel fuel during its life of service.

The company also started to deliver its Pierce Volterra fire trucks (which use the same electric drive system as the garbage truck) to such cities as Portland, Oregon and Gilbert, Arizona. Each fire truck saves more than 1,500 gallons of fuel per month, which corresponds to 30,000 pounds of CO2 reduction. For the first nine months of 2023, Oshkosh generated $7.2 billion in revenue and $447.2 million in profit, an increase of 18% and 353%, respectively, over the previous year.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

