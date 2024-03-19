Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Oshkosh is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in North America for 2024.

This industrial vehicle company is electrifying fire and garbage trucks

BY Grace Snelling

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corporation, which creates specialty trucks, military vehicles, and construction equipment, introduced two new electric vehicles in notoriously high-polluting industries in 2023. In February, it launched North America’s first zero-emission electric garbage truck, sporting a smart battery that can power it for a full day on a single charge. Each truck is expected to prevent the burning of 91,666 gallons of diesel fuel during its life of service.

The company also started to deliver its Pierce Volterra fire trucks (which use the same electric drive system as the garbage truck) to such cities as Portland, Oregon and Gilbert, Arizona. Each fire truck saves more than 1,500 gallons of fuel per month, which corresponds to 30,000 pounds of CO2 reduction. For the first nine months of 2023, Oshkosh generated $7.2 billion in revenue and $447.2 million in profit, an increase of 18% and 353%, respectively, over the previous year. 

With reporting from Leila Frankina

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Grace Snelling is a contributor for Fast Company with a focus on product design, branding, advertising, art, and all things Gen Z. Her stories have included an exploration into the wacky world of water brandinga chat with Questlove about his creative-centric YouTube series, and a look into Wayfair’s first-ever physical store More

Explore Topics