Trending in media: women-led podcasts that rule Spotify

Alex Cooper’s brash and bawdy girl-empowerment brand has made her a juggernaut on Spotify. Her podcast, Call Her Daddy , the most popular podcast hosted by a female, earned her a nod from Spotify cofounder and CEO Daniel Ek on an earnings call in 2023. Last year, to further activate her massive Gen Z fanbase—known as the Daddy Gang—Cooper worked with Hollywood producer Matthew Kaplan (also her fiancé) to create Trending, a multimedia company.

Through films, TV shows, podcasts, and live events, Trending is creating female-focused programming that abides by Cooper’s unapologetic authenticity. Hot Mess with Alix Earle, launched in September 2023 and hit No. 1 on Spotify’s podcast chart the following month, temporarily unseating Joe Rogan. The power of the Daddy Gang was also on display when Trending released its first film on Netflix in September, Love at First Sight. After Cooper directly promoted the film to her fans, it was streamed 46 million times in its first 28 days and had an 80% completion rate.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.