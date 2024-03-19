This digital media network is letting pro athletes tell their stories

In a media world where fans and players are accruing more credibility than traditional media, sports host Colin Cowherd’s digital media network The Volume has become the go-to destination for live, fully produced post-game podcasts that often beat traditional networks to the punch. Celebrity athletes-slash-commentators such as Draymond Green, Richard Sherman, and Daniel Cormier also post quick reaction videos using their phones and distribute them across their own and the Volume’s social channels, including YouTube and X.

The goal is always to be authentic, first, and lean into athletes as storytellers. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Green (who was suspended for a month by the NBA in December of 2023 after hitting a rival player) offered unfiltered, post-game insights on his Draymond Green Show hours after getting off the court as a Golden State Warrior, providing unprecedented behind-the-scenes access for listeners.

In 2023, The Volume generated 33 million podcast downloads per month and 30 million monthly video views on YouTube (where it has amassed more than 700,000 followers), a nearly 500% increase from 2022. Cowherd has said the company is now worth more than $100 million, making it one of the most valuable independent sports media brands on the market. In January, the Volume’s appeal attracted unprecedented attention after Katt Williams’s appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show racked up a record 55 million views on YouTube in its first 25 days.

