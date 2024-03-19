This fashion trade publisher is using AI to measure subscribers’ brand value

In September 2023, The Business of Fashion , an industry media company and online trade journal, released its Brand Magic Index. The ranking showed how artificial intelligence can help fashion brands measure value, not just reach, while demonstrating how a media brand can leverage AI to add reader value rather than erode trust with AI-written news articles. Using an AI tool powered by Quilt.AI, the study analyzed more than 70,000 social media posts over three months to see how closely a fashion brand’s identity mirrored its target audience.

The Brand Magic Index compared how a brand marketed its ideals and values—using a Jungian framework (The Innocent, The Everyman, The Hero)—to how customers expressed those same values in their posts about the brand. Among the findings: Miu Miu, Giorgio Armani, and Boss have the closest alignment with their customers. According to BoF, Miu Miu’s success is owed to Miuccia Prada, who injected more creativity into the line, which translated well to social media—sales were up at Miu Miu 50% in the second half of 2023 year over year. These insights, along with BoF’s steady stream of industry news and information, has made its own brand indispensable to the 640 fashion and beauty companies that subscribe to BoF, along with more than 100,000 paying members in 2023.

