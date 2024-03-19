This wood-pellet grill company is using sensors to prevent hot messes

Wood-pellet grill company Traeger debuted two new models in 2023 that turned up the heat on competitors. Its newest Ironwood grill ($1,800), released in February, introduced a touchscreen display, a Wi-Fi connection for remote access, and extra insulation to prevent heat fluctuations. Traeger’s new flat-top grill (the Flatrock, $900) boasts three cooking zones that can maintain different heats. Both include sensors that detect when fuel is low and alert the user. (The company issued a recall of the Flatrock in December due to some burner-control knobs being incorrectly labeled.)

In November, Traeger released its next-generation smart thermometer, the Meater 2 Plus, which has five internal temperature sensors as well as an ambient sensor to determine the core temperature of the meat and eliminate guesswork on doneness. A revamped marketing push helped boost third-quarter 2023 revenue 25.5% from the year earlier, to $117.7 million, even amid a pullback on discretionary purchases.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

