Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Kind Designs is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in North America for 2024.

This company is protecting land and marine life with 3D printers

BY Grace Snelling

The U.S. government has budgeted $400 billion over the next 20 years to fund construction of seawalls that protect against inland erosion as sea levels rise due to climate change. However, conventional seawalls are often cost-prohibitive and have been found to reduce local biodiversity significantly. By contrast, Kind Designs‘ approach, which uses 3D printing, addresses both of those concerns: Its reefs cost less to produce and use nontoxic material designed with nooks and crannies to house marine life.

The company, which raised a $5 million seed round in August 2023, began installing its first seawall in October, and followed up with a commercial order of 12 panels that were installed in early December. It’s working with several coastal construction companies in Florida and projects $7 million in 2024 revenue.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Grace Snelling is a contributor for Fast Company with a focus on product design, branding, advertising, art, and all things Gen Z. Her stories have included an exploration into the wacky world of water brandinga chat with Questlove about his creative-centric YouTube series, and a look into Wayfair’s first-ever physical store More

Explore Topics