This company is supporting arms that raise picket signs

Last year, labor union activity and formation experienced a meaningful uptick: the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the Teamsters’ record contract with UPS, the largest walkout of healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente, and the UAW’s successful strike against the three major U.S. automakers and initiative to organize nonunion manufacturers, such as Tesla and Toyota. NEP Services , a California-based company, provides technological and other organizational support for emergency responder unions, labor unions, and nonprofits. In 2023, NEP Services worked to streamline the union and nonprofit organization process through the launch of ConnectPlus+, a cloud-based communications platform.

ConnectPlus+ merges all communications into one service, letting members and leadership get in touch quickly. Key features include push notifications for sending real-time updates, calendar events to organize meetings, security measures to ensure that internal communications stay private, and a mobile-friendly design. Client acquisition at NEP Services reached an all-time high of 700 new user organizations following the release of ConnectPlus+, which has a better-than-97% retention rate, according to the vendor. Customers include local firefighters, such as the San Diego City Firefighters Local 145 and Yonkers Uniformed Fire Officers Association, as well as such police unions as the Milwaukee Police Association and the Palo Alto Police Association.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

