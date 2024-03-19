Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

NEP Services is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in North America for 2024.

This company is supporting arms that raise picket signs

BY Grace Snelling1 minute read

Last year, labor union activity and formation experienced a meaningful uptick: the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the Teamsters’ record contract with UPS, the largest walkout of healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente, and the UAW’s successful strike against the three major U.S. automakers and initiative to organize nonunion manufacturers, such as Tesla and Toyota. NEP Services, a California-based company, provides technological and other organizational support for emergency responder unions, labor unions, and nonprofits. In 2023, NEP Services worked to streamline the union and nonprofit organization process through the launch of ConnectPlus+, a cloud-based communications platform. 

ConnectPlus+ merges all communications into one service, letting members and leadership get in touch quickly. Key features include push notifications for sending real-time updates, calendar events to organize meetings, security measures to ensure that internal communications stay private, and a mobile-friendly design. Client acquisition at NEP Services reached an all-time high of 700 new user organizations following the release of ConnectPlus+, which has a better-than-97% retention rate, according to the vendor. Customers include local firefighters, such as the San Diego City Firefighters Local 145 and Yonkers Uniformed Fire Officers Association, as well as such police unions as the Milwaukee Police Association and the Palo Alto Police Association.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Grace Snelling is a contributor for Fast Company with a focus on product design, branding, advertising, art, and all things Gen Z. Her stories have included an exploration into the wacky world of water brandinga chat with Questlove about his creative-centric YouTube series, and a look into Wayfair’s first-ever physical store More

Explore Topics