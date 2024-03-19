Fast company logo
Oak & Eden is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in North America for 2024.

This whiskey distiller is bottling personalized flavors

BY Grace Snelling

Whiskey distillation, which moves batches from a first barrel to a second, adding additional flavor, has remained largely the same for centuries. Oak & Eden, by contrast (and with a patent), barrel-ages whiskey for three years and then flavors it in-bottle with a piece of oak called a “spire,” lending its spirits a distinct, rich flavor. In February 2023, Oak & Eden took this finishing move a step further with the launch of the Whiskey Customizer. Buyers can choose their own whiskey base and proof, and then infuse their spire with a specialty flavor like blackberry liqueur. Previously, creating such a personalized spirit would have required a master distiller and be nearly impossible at scale. Whiskey Customizer now represents 20% of Oak & Eden’s total sales, with 5,000 bottles sold within five months of the launch.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

