This whiskey distiller is bottling personalized flavors

Whiskey distillation, which moves batches from a first barrel to a second, adding additional flavor, has remained largely the same for centuries. Oak & Eden, by contrast (and with a patent), barrel-ages whiskey for three years and then flavors it in-bottle with a piece of oak called a “spire,” lending its spirits a distinct, rich flavor. In February 2023, Oak & Eden took this finishing move a step further with the launch of the Whiskey Customizer. Buyers can choose their own whiskey base and proof, and then infuse their spire with a specialty flavor like blackberry liqueur. Previously, creating such a personalized spirit would have required a master distiller and be nearly impossible at scale. Whiskey Customizer now represents 20% of Oak & Eden’s total sales, with 5,000 bottles sold within five months of the launch.