This wedding planning website is adopting a baby registry

Zola has been on a decade-long mission to streamline the wedding process by centralizing registry services, planning, and retail on one e-commerce platform. As its customer base grew in 2023, the company expanded its offerings to include a tool for expectant parents. Its new baby registry feature, Zola Baby, launched in September. Like Zola’s existing wedding platform, Zola Baby is free, allows users to select gifts from trusted brands, and gives the option to choose when gifts ship or even exchange items before they arrive. Zola Baby’s zero-fee cash fund option also allows parents to request aid with such looming costs as childcare and education.

And while other companies backed down from openly supporting the LGBTQ+ community in 2023, Zola reaffirmed its commitment to queer couples through a partnership with Open to All, a national nondiscrimination campaign. The privately held company reports that Zola Baby signed up thousands of couples immediately after its launch and that 2023 was on pace to be its best year ever for both revenue and user growth.

With reporting from Leila Frankina

