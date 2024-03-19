Live events help this indie book publisher write a new chapter for authors

At a time when the conventional wisdom is that publishing is dead, or at least alive only to best-selling authors at major publishing houses, Sourcebooks —the largest, independent women-led book publisher in the U.S.—is presenting a brighter future for more authors. By leaning into live events that build community and fandom, the company is driving book sales beyond the Amazon ecosystem and getting fans back into brick-and-mortar book stores. A June 2023 event for romance author E.L. James drew more than 200 people in a Delaware beach town, where James signed 700-plus copies of her book for global orders. And an eight-author “Summer Sizzler” event with the retailer Books-a-Million drew in excess of 400 ticketed fans and led to 1,193 unit sales.

Sourcebooks can also operate more nimbly than its competitors, getting books into print faster than a large publisher. In 2023, Sourcebooks saw the potential of Spanish-language Wattpad novelist Mercedes Ron, whose work no U.S. publisher was willing to acquire and translate. It published her book My Fault (Culpa Mía), syncing its June release to the premiere of the Amazon Prime adaptation of the novel. In its first three months, My Fault sold more than 65,000 units domestically and another 75,000 units throughout the English-speaking world. In 2023, the company’s unit sales were up 38% year over year, even as overall book publishing sales fell.

