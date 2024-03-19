This radio service is making making broadcasted content more personal

In 2023, satellite radio service SiriusXM went all in on rethinking its user experience, making the platform feel more like Netflix rather than an endless portfolio of music and news channels. The changes, announced in November and fully rolled out by December, included such enhancements as user profiles to account for listening habits and preferences and an improved search tool to deliver more relevant results. The service also drove connections between types of content, so that a sports fan who follows a specific team will hear mentions of that team in recent broadcasts or podcasts and receive alerts when a game is live. Fans of certain artists can similarly find channels where the artist’s music is likely to be played and podcasts where they might have appeared.

The company incorporated all of these functions into a new app released in December. The audio giant also made plays for younger, more diverse listeners. In response to more demand for Latin pop music, it launched the Hits Uno channel and opened a state-of-the-art studio in Miami. Channels aimed at younger audiences came in the form of a pop-up channel curated by the Jonas Brothers and the app features a guest DJ channel with scores of artists popular with Gen Z, from Cardi B to Olivia Rodrigo, playing sets. Revenue for 2023 hit $8.95 billion for the company. Net income rose to $1.26 billion last year, slightly up from $1.21 billion in 2022.

