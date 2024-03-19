This news startup is rewriting the story on international reporting

In an oversaturated news industry where distrust of the media is high, Semafor seeks to distill fact from opinion and offer up global news quickly and transparently. In January, a little over a year after its founding in October 2022, the digital startup reached 635,000 subscribers to its eight email newsletters spanning such sectors as media, D.C. politics, and technology, and received an average of 2 million unique monthly visitors to its website. Semafor’s news stories eschew the classic “inverted pyramid” formula and the “view from nowhere” faux objectivity, highlighting a story’s facts, the reporter’s opinion, and analysis. Fast-breaking news is delivered in essential bullet points. The format innovations are notable, but so is its obsession with scoops, breaking major news in 2023 such as revealing why Elon Musk split with OpenAI.

The company is also rethinking international news reporting. Rather than having foreign correspondents file occasional snapshots of overseas events, it’s offering deep local news coverage via regional newsrooms. To report on Africa, a traditionally underserved market for U.S. news organizations, Semafor hired 16 journalists to cover everything from Kenya’s tech industry to Niger’s military junta. Semafor’s Africa newsletter has 99,000 subscribers and its web page receives 100,000 unique monthly visitors a month.

