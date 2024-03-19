This sports media company is turning fans into creators

Imagine watching a live NBA game while interacting with influencers and podcasters like those from No Dunks or The Dunker Spot in a way that felt as though you were hanging out with them at a bar. In October 2023, the live sports streaming platform Playback made that happen when it struck a deal with the NBA, which typically does not share its content. Playback’s NBA League Pass subscribers can watch out-of-market NBA games on Playback while viewing creators’ streams and interacting with them and the communities that form around them. The idea is to create more personalized and social viewing experiences from the living room couch and beyond. Sports fans can also create their own communities—and original content—on Playback and set up multiple channels geared to various sports or teams. Also in October, the company introduced a $2 million creator fund to support the fans who convene on Playback.