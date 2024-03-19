This media giant’s theme parks are featuring Minions, Mario, and M3gan

As Hollywood weathered dual strikes in 2023, NBCUniversal (NBCU) further diversified away from linear TV and the declining moviegoing experience, while using its strengths in traditional media as a platform to experiment. In advance of the April 2023 release of The Super Mario Bros. movie, the company opened Super Nintendo World in both its Universal Studios Japan and Hollywood theme parks, leading to attendance and revenue records this year as well as the No. 1 animated movie of the year. Parks also leveraged last year’s hit Minions movie to debut Minion Land in Florida in August. And it’s parlaying its continued success in distributing Blumhouse movies such as M3gan and Five Nights at Freddy’s, for a horror-themed experience slated for a 2025 Las Vegas launch. The Universal parks distinguish themselves by featuring interactive gameplay: Super Nintendo World is a real-world video game where guests pick a character and then complete a series of challenges as they try to retrieve the golden mushroom stolen by Bowser Jr.

Meanwhile NBCU’s streaming service, Peacock, has grown to 31 million subscribers, which is well behind the likes of Netflix but stands out in a crowded field by offering live major sports such as baseball, football (including a record-setting audience for a livestreamed event for the NFL wild-card game), and the English Premier League. Its Five Nights at Freddy’s, released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters, became the most-watched title ever on the streaming platform in its first five days while seemingly not diminishing from its $137 million take at the domestic box office.

