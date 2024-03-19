The most innovative companies in personal finance for 2024

Cash? Never heard of it. These days, consumers expect their financial services to be instant and digital. The sector’s top performers are meeting this demand with services that feel effortless.

Among neobanks, Revolut is this year’s lone honoree. As neobanks generally struggle amid higher interest rates, U.K.-based Revolut continues to expand as it launches feature after feature. Regulators have raised concerns about the banking service’s fraud prevention practices and workplace culture, but that hasn’t stopped the company from attracting as many as 300,000 users per week.

Then there’s Apple Pay, a gem in Apple’s services empire with 92% market share. Last year, Apple Pay launched a buy now, pay later option and a high-yield savings account. Strong initial adoption signaled the company’s growing power over consumer wallets.

Other companies are helping move beyond traditional credit scores and other barriers to accessing financial services. There’s Argyle, which helps power background checks for employers and lenders with real-time employment and income data. Its new consumer-facing dashboard puts individuals in control. Bitso and Zolve focus on remittances; Bitso with a Mexico City-based crypto exchange for cross-border payments focused on Latin America and Zolve with a neobank focused on the Indian diaspora. Habito, a U.K.-based mortgage broker, helps first-time buyers find their footing while providing appraisals and legal services.