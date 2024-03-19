Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Apple, Revolut, Argyle, and BMO are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in personal finance for 2024.

The most innovative companies in personal finance for 2024

BY Ainsley Harris1 minute read

Cash? Never heard of it. These days, consumers expect their financial services to be instant and digital. The sector’s top performers are meeting this demand with services that feel effortless. 

Among neobanks, Revolut is this year’s lone honoree. As neobanks generally struggle amid higher interest rates, U.K.-based Revolut continues to expand as it launches feature after feature. Regulators have raised concerns about the banking service’s fraud prevention practices and workplace culture, but that hasn’t stopped the company from attracting as many as 300,000 users per week. 

Then there’s Apple Pay, a gem in Apple’s services empire with 92% market share. Last year, Apple Pay launched a buy now, pay later option and a high-yield savings account. Strong initial adoption signaled the company’s growing power over consumer wallets. 

Other companies are helping move beyond traditional credit scores and other barriers to accessing financial services. There’s Argyle, which helps power background checks for employers and lenders with real-time employment and income data. Its new consumer-facing dashboard puts individuals in control. Bitso and Zolve focus on remittances; Bitso with a Mexico City-based crypto exchange for cross-border payments focused on Latin America and Zolve with a neobank focused on the Indian diaspora. Habito, a U.K.-based mortgage broker, helps first-time buyers find their footing while providing appraisals and legal services. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

And then there are companies helping consumers build a financial future. Candidly takes advantage of new legislation that encourages employers to match student loan payments with tax-free retirement contributions. And Altruist builds tools for financial advisers, helping them free up time to provide a greater number of clients with personalized recommendations. 

1. Revolut

For transforming the digital bank into a lifestyle brand

2. Apple

For becoming the bank you can slide into your pocket

3. Candidly

For helping employees with student-loan debt save for retirement

4. Quartr

For giving investors all the company research they need, all in one place

5. Argyle

For putting data to work to speedup background checks

advertisement

6. BMO

For making it a whole lot easier to manage your financial assets

7. Zolve

For helping Indians get a financial footing in America

8. Altruist

For serving wealth advisers with software to serve their clients

9. Habito

For turning around the prospects for first-time homebuyers

10. Bitso

For facilitating cross-border payments

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ainsley Harris is a senior writer at Fast Company. She has written about technology, innovation, and finance for the past 10 years, including four cover stories More

Explore Topics